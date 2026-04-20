Share Buy-Back Program
| Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|287,000
|559.98
|160,712,870
|April 13, 2026
|7,000
|550.07
|3,850,490
|April 14, 2026
|6,000
|552.47
|3,314,820
|April 15, 2026
|7,000
|550.56
|3,853,920
|April 16, 2026
|7,000
|549.21
|3,844,470
|April 17, 2026
|7,000
|552.10
|3,864,700
|Total accumulated under the program
|321,000
|559.01
|179,441,270
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,474,387 shares,
corresponding to 2.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail:...
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
Encl.
Attachments
-
RU_Announcement_16_2026 SBB
Encl announcement_12_2026 SBB AUG - APR13-APR17
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