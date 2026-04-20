La Mancha Investments S. À R. L. To File Early Warning Report

La Mancha Investments S. À R. L. To File Early Warning Report
Prior to the Subscription, La Mancha owned, or exercised control or direction over, 7,130,000 Shares, representing approximately 4.62% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares. As a result of the Subscription, La Mancha will own, or exercises control or direction over, an aggregate of 42,626,402 common shares at closing, representing approximately 19.90% of the issued and outstanding Shares.
Directly or indirectly, La Mancha may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of Greenheart or dispose of all or a portion of the Shares previously acquired or held, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances or otherwise.
La Mancha's registered office is located at 31-33 Avenue Pasteur, L-2311, Luxembourg. Greenheart's registered office is located at 199 Bay Street, 5300 Commerce Court West, Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1B9, Canada.
La Mancha intends to file an early warning report containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters, which will be available under Greenheart's SEDAR+ profile at , and may also be obtained by contacting:
Matthew Fisher, General Counsel, La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, ..., +44 20 3960 2020.
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