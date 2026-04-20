Rhenus Logistics And MIE Events Sign Mou For Global Exhibitions Logistics Collaboration

Rhenus has been appointed Global Logistics Partner for MIE Events, supporting exhibitions and summits worldwide with end‐to‐end logistics solutions. The MoU was signed in Dubai, formalising a long‐term partnership focused on reliability, consistency and on‐ground execution across multiple regions. The collaboration also includes CTW Global 2026, where Rhenus will support the logistics and supply chain industry platform as strategic logistics partner.

Rhenus Logistics and MIE Events, the international organiser of exhibitions and business summits, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at supporting the efficient delivery of MIE Events' expanding global agenda. Signed at MIE Events' headquarters in Dubai, the agreement positions Rhenus as a strategic logistics partner while enabling MIE Events to leverage specialised supply chain solutions to support the growth and success of its international exhibitions and summits.

The MoU was signed by Zahoor Ahmed, Vice President of MIE Groups, and Anas Al Arid, Regional Manager – Exhibitions & Fairs at Rhenus Logistics UAE, laying the foundation for closer collaboration across international exhibitions and events.

Under the agreement, Rhenus has been appointed Global Logistics Partner for MIE Events worldwide, providing on￼ground logistics support across all territories. The partnership will support exhibitors, partners and suppliers with reliable international freight management, local execution and consistent service standards at every event.

Thanks to this partnership with MIE Events, Rhenus will also serve as strategic logistics partner for the 4th edition of CTW Global, an event dedicated to the logistics and supply side industry, contributing its expertise to support industry dialogue and knowledge exchange.

Commenting on the MoU, Zahoor Ahmed, Vice President for MIE Groups, said:“This partnership represents an important milestone for MIE Groups as we continue to expand our international portfolio. Logistics is a critical enabler of successful exhibitions, and having a trusted global partner allows us to deliver a consistent, high-quality experience for our exhibitors and stakeholders worldwide. We see this collaboration as the start of a long-term journey and look forward to working closely with Rhenus to support our events and business communities across Asia, the GCC, MENA and the United States.”

Anas Al Arid, Regional Manager – Exhibitions & Fairs at Rhenus Logistics UAE, added:“We are grateful for the trust placed in Rhenus Logistics as part of this partnership and are proud to support this important milestone with MIE Groups and CTW Global. By combining our global network with strong local expertise, we aim to add tangible value to the event ecosystem and support exhibitors and customers in addressing their logistics challenges. Our priority is to deliver reliable, hands‐on support across all logistics touchpoints, and we remain fully committed to providing the highest level of service and long‐term support as this partnership evolves.”

Through this partnership, Rhenus continues to strengthen its role as a trusted logistics partner for the global exhibitions and events sector, supporting customers with practical, end‐to‐end solutions that simplify operations and deliver results on the ground. About MIE Groups

Since its establishment in Dubai in 2000, MIE Groups has been a leading organizer of international B2B exhibitions, conferences, and trade summits connecting Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. With a proven track record of delivering over two decades of successful events, MIE Groups works closely with public and private sector partners to facilitate trade, investment, and industrial growth across emerging markets.

Our diversified event portfolio spans key industry sectors including Energy, Mobility, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Food & Hospitality, Manufacturing, and Technology, featuring flagship exhibitions such as CTW Global, Evolve Future Mobility Show, EVS Saudi Arabia, Africa Food Show, America Property Expo (APEX), Smarter Infrastructure Summit (SIS), Mach & Tools Saudi Arabia, Gulf 4P, and Africa Build Show.

Driven by innovation and collaboration, MIE Groups continues to serve as a trusted platform for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), export development, and cross-border business partnerships, empowering enterprises to expand into high-growth global markets. About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 8.2 billion. 41,000 employees work at 1,330 business sites in more than 70 countries and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family-owned business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.