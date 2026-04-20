KFSH Joins C3 Davos Of Healthcaretm 2026 In Sunnyvale, California, As A Global Strategic Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) will participate as a Global Strategic Partner at the C3 Davos of HealthcareTM Silicon Valley Summit, taking place on April 27, 2026 at the Plug and Play Tech Center in Sunnyvale, California.

The summit, themed“Healthtech Frontiers: Building the Health Ecosystem of Tomorrow,” will convene senior leaders from healthcare, biotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), academia, and institutional capital to explore how technology and collaboration can accelerate the transformation of global healthcare and the development of next-generation care models.

As part of the program, Dr. Björn Zoëga, Deputy CEO of KFSH, will deliver a keynote address highlighting how large hospital systems can move beyond isolated pilots to build integrated digital operating models. His remarks will focus on expanding digital tools and workflows across entire health networks to improve efficiency, clinical outcomes, and patient experience, sharing KFSH's experience in areas such as AI-enabled clinical decision support, digital care-coordination platforms, and data-driven operational management, all within the framework Health Sector Transformation Program (HSTP) of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

Dr. Petros Kotsidis, PhD, Chief Digital Officer at King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, will also speak at the summit. He will join the session“The Future of AI in Healthcare: Consumer-Led or Clinician-Led?” which will explore whether the future of healthcare will be driven primarily by empowered consumers or guided by clinician expertise, and what this means for technology design, care delivery models, and patient outcomes.

Anchored by an expanded global strategic partnership with KFSH, the summit will focus on execution-ready innovation, using AI, digital workflows, and advanced therapies, while bringing together more than 300 senior leaders from hospitals, industry, and investors to help translate promising technologies into real-world patient care worldwide.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2025. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World's Best Hospitals 2025, the World's Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

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