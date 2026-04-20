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In Pictures: Smiles, Hugs Mark UAE Students' Return After Weeks Of Distance Learning

In Pictures: Smiles, Hugs Mark UAE Students' Return After Weeks Of Distance Learning


2026-04-20 06:10:48
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

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Khaleej Times

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