Abu Dhabi's Bildco Says Operational, Industrial Activities Continue

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Abu Dhabi National Company for Building Materials (Bildco) said its operational and industrial activities continue“without material disruption”, with all of its sectors working normally and efficiently.

Bilco said it approved business continuity plans to ensure operational stability and a smooth delivery of its services, as part of its proactive approach, while at the same time keeping its employees and customers' safety and security at the forefront of its institutional priorities.

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“These operations are supported by a robust industrial infrastructure spanning more than five decades, which has served as a fundamental pillar of the construction and building sector in the country,” it said.

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The Abu Dhabi-based building materials company also confirmed that its liquidity remains at comfortable levels, and retains a solid capital base, which has allowed it to navigate operational and economic challenges with“confidence and resilience.”

Bildco's shares have been steadily dropping at the start of the year but have since recovered. In the past month, its shares rose 11.02 per cent from a Dh1.15 low towards the end of March to 1.41 as of Monday.

The company said that these decisions to continue operating were made in accordance with a well-structured plan, without any material financial impact on its financial position.

On the contrary, Bildco said, they have contributed to further strengthening the resilience and sustainability of its operations.

It said that its executive management continues to“closely and directly oversee the progress of the company's industrial operations and projects, while maintaining effective and ongoing communication with relevant regulatory and governmental authorities, ensuring full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in the UAE.”

Bildco has recently signed a series of agreements and partnerships aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, accelerating processes, and strengthening overall performance reliability. In February, its subsidiary signed an agreement with Hong Kong-based CIEC Group to modernize its steel plant facilities in Musaffah.

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