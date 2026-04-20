Al Rayyan And Al Arabi Reach Amir Cup Semis

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan and Al Arabi secured their places in the Amir Cup basketball semi-finals after dominant quarterfinal wins at Al Gharafa Arena yesterday.

Al Rayyan overpowered Al Gharafa 104–82 in a high-tempo contest marked by sharp offensive execution and quick transitions.

They established control early with a 33–21 first quarter, briefly lost rhythm in the second, but regained momentum after the break to close out a comfortable victory.

Malik Romero Carey

(pictured) delivered a standout performance with 44 points, driving Al Rayyan's offensive dominance, while Devin Morris Ebanks led Al Gharafa with 41 points in a high-scoring duel that highlighted individual brilliance on both sides.

Al Arabi were equally impressive, defeating Qatar Club 104–73.

After a controlled start, they pulled away before halftime and maintained superiority throughout, with strong defensive rotations limiting second-chance opportunities and forcing turnovers that widened the gap in the third quarter.

Abdulrahman Yahya led Al Arabi with 20 points, while Joshua Morris Nicholas top-scored for Qatar Club with 31.

Earlier quarter-final action saw Al Ahli defeat Al Wakrah 85–72, while Al Sadd beat Al Shamal 107–96 to complete the semifinal lineup.

Semi-finals will see Al Ahli face Al Arabi, while Al Sadd meet Al Rayyan on May 4, with both matchups expected to draw intense competition.