Al Rayyan And Al Arabi Reach Amir Cup Semis
Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan and Al Arabi secured their places in the Amir Cup basketball semi-finals after dominant quarterfinal wins at Al Gharafa Arena yesterday.
Al Rayyan overpowered Al Gharafa 104–82 in a high-tempo contest marked by sharp offensive execution and quick transitions.
They established control early with a 33–21 first quarter, briefly lost rhythm in the second, but regained momentum after the break to close out a comfortable victory.
Malik Romero Carey
(pictured) delivered a standout performance with 44 points, driving Al Rayyan's offensive dominance, while Devin Morris Ebanks led Al Gharafa with 41 points in a high-scoring duel that highlighted individual brilliance on both sides.
Al Arabi were equally impressive, defeating Qatar Club 104–73.
After a controlled start, they pulled away before halftime and maintained superiority throughout, with strong defensive rotations limiting second-chance opportunities and forcing turnovers that widened the gap in the third quarter.
Abdulrahman Yahya led Al Arabi with 20 points, while Joshua Morris Nicholas top-scored for Qatar Club with 31.
Earlier quarter-final action saw Al Ahli defeat Al Wakrah 85–72, while Al Sadd beat Al Shamal 107–96 to complete the semifinal lineup.
Semi-finals will see Al Ahli face Al Arabi, while Al Sadd meet Al Rayyan on May 4, with both matchups expected to draw intense competition.
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