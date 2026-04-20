Team Qatar Tops 992-AM At Spa-Francorchamps

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Team Qatar claimed a landmark result at the Michelin 12H Spa-Francorchamps, topping the 992-AM class and finishing second overall in the 992 category during the latest round of the 24H Series at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium from April 16 to 19.

The result was delivered by drivers Abdullah Al-Khelaifi, Ahmed Al-Emadi and Faisal Al-Yafei, who combined consistency and pace across the 12-hour endurance race to secure class victory and a podium finish overall.

Team Qatar began the weekend strongly, qualifying second in the 992-AM class on Friday to position themselves early in the fight for top honours.

Over the course of the race, the trio maintained a steady rhythm built on clean stints, strategic execution and reliable performance from their car, allowing them to convert their qualifying position into a class win.

The team ultimately secured first place in the 992-AM category while also finishing second in the overall 992 standings, marking a double podium and a strong statement performance on the European endurance stage.

The latest achievement reflects the continuous progress of motorsport in Qatar and highlights the team's commitment to delivering outstanding results in international competitions, paving the way for further success in the upcoming rounds of the championship.