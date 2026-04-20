Islamic Cultural Center Continues School Lecture Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lecturers from the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center addressed the topics of bullying and crisis management during school lectures held in three schools, with a total attendance of 280 male and female students.

The school lecture programme is considered one of the center's successful initiatives, having benefited hundreds of students during the past year, 2025.

It aims to provide students with valuable educational and cultural guidance for both boys and girls alike.

The lectures were conducted in accordance with the safety measures adopted by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, which regulate the number of students attending each gathering.

The center's team delivered a lecture on bullying at Bright Future International School, attended by 80 students.

They highlighted the dangers of bullying and emphasised that it is inconsistent with Islamic values and proper conduct.

The session also covered ways to resist bullies, overcome them, and prevent them from negatively affecting a student's personality and success.

In addition, the team conducted a lecture at Al Kawn International School on how to deal with crises, attended by 100 students.

They explained effective ways to handle crises, manage psychological stress, and highlighted the positive impact of faith on the psychological and spiritual aspects

Furthermore, the center's team addressed the topic of coping with crises and overcoming fear at I Do Care International Academy, attended by 90 students.

The session witnessed strong engagement from students, who asked various questions and actively discussed the topics with the team.