A 'Historic Year' For Dept Of Posts With 16% Revenue Growth: Scindia

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Monday said that the Department of Posts recorded a 16 per cent growth in revenue in FY 2025-26, calling it a "historic year" for the organisation.

Historic Revenue Growth

Addressing the Annual Business Meet 2026-27, Scindia said, "FY25-26, which means 31st March 26, less than a month ago, we closed at Rs. 15,296 crores in terms of revenue, which is a growth rate of 16 per cent. The first time probably that we hit upwards of 15 per cent in growth rate, probably in a long, long time in this department."

Highlighting the growth trajectory, he said, "FY23-24, closing March 24, we closed at Rs. 12,920 crores in terms of revenue. FY24-25, near ending March 25, we closed at Rs. 13,218 crores in terms of revenue, which is a growth rate of 2.3 per cent."

The minister added that the department had set a target of nearly Rs. 17,000 crore for the year and achieved about 87 per cent of it. "We've achieved almost about 87 per cent of that target at Rs. 15,296 crores. And out of which, eight circles out of 23 have achieved greater than 90 per cent of their target. Fourteen circles have achieved between 80 to 90 per cent of their target," he said.

He noted that only one circle remained below 80 per cent, adding that this reflects a shift in operations. "Only one circle is less than 80 per cent of their target, which talks about a major transformation in the way we operate as a service-driven organisation," he said.

Growth Across Key Verticals

On operational changes, Scindia said, "Within the period of the last 15 to 18 months, we've been able to transform ourselves to be able to operate based on targets."

Parcels Segment

Sharing details on key verticals, he said the parcel segment saw significant growth. "Parcels this year has grown from 669 crores last year that is 2024-25 to 1133 crores this year. That's a 69 per cent increase in one fiscal year," he said, adding, "Jharkhand has achieved 169 per cent growth, Telangana 148 per cent and Gujarat 130 per cent."

Mails Segment

On the mails segment, he said, "From 2,396 crore revenue in FY 24-25, we've now grown to 3,202 crores, which is a growth of 34 per cent," adding that "Rajasthan is number one with 146 per cent achievement, Assam number two with 125 per cent achievement and Jammu and Kashmir number three with 121 per cent achievement."

Citizen-Centric Services

Referring to citizen-centric services, Scindia said, "Citizen centric services has grown from 508 crores of revenue last year to 864 crores of revenue this year, a growth of 70 per cent in a single year," adding, "Delhi has posted a gigantic 430 per cent increase, Karnataka 122 per cent and Rajasthan 119 per cent."

Post Office Savings Bank

On the Post Office Savings Bank, he said, "Post Office Savings Bank has posted 6,888 crores in FY 24-25, 7,756 crores this year, a growth rate of 13 per cent," noting that "Bihar 106 per cent, Karnataka 102 per cent and Maharashtra, Assam with 101 per cent" were among the top performers.

Postal Life Insurance and Rural Postal Life Insurance

He further said, "Postal Life Insurance and Rural Postal Life Insurance has grown from 1171 crores to 1458 crores, a growth of 25 per cent in one fiscal," adding, "Andhra Pradesh at 120 per cent, Delhi 112 per cent and Rajasthan at 106 per cent" led the segment.

Structural and Organisational Changes

Scindia said the department has also undertaken structural changes. "We have also... put in place a Chief Technology Officer for the first time in the Department of Post along with six Vice Technology Officers with each vertical. We've also got a Chief Marketing Officer in place now along with six Vice Marketing Officers for each vertical," he said.

Calling it a milestone year, the minister said, "It has been a very, very historic year for the Department of Post."

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