Andhra: ACB Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Official

The Ananthapuram Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday registered a disproportionate assets case against Puram Balaji, Assistant BC Welfare Officer, Kadiri Division in Andhra Pradesh.

The case against Balaji was registered based on credible information about the acquisition of assets disproportionate to the legal source of income, according to the officials. The officials conducted simultaneous searches at four locations, including Balaji's residential premises.

Further details are awaited as the searches are being conducted at Rayachoti and Kadiri.

January Raids on Warangal Deputy Collector

Earlier in January, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted simultaneous raids at multiple residences linked to Warangal Deputy Collector Venkata Reddy in connection with allegations that he amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Officials from the ACB Warangal unit carried out searches at eight different locations, including properties belonging to the officer and his relatives, as part of an ongoing probe into corruption charges.

According to ACB officials, assets worth approximately Rs 8.30 crore have been identified during the searches so far.

ACB Joint Director Warangal, Radesh Murali, said, "From 6 am in the morning, we are conducting raids at the residences of Warangal Deputy Collector Venkata Reddy and his relatives. He had the additional charge of District Education Officer, and on December 6 last month, he was caught taking a Rs 60,000 bribe for the licence renewal of a private school."

Murali further said that the officer's house had also been searched on the day he was caught accepting the bribe, during which Rs 30 lakh in cash was recovered. "After that, an enquiry was made on his properties. And in that regard, we are conducting raids on his and his relatives' residences. We have recovered properties worth Rs 8 crores 30 lakhs today, and we have also registered a case under the disproportionate assets case. Eight teams are involved in the raids on eight different places," he added.

According to preliminary findings, the assets identified include eight plots, a villa valued at around Rs 5 to 6 crore, and a farmhouse. (ANI)

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