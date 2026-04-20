Cycling Superpowers Set To Clash At London 3 Day 2026 Only UK Showdown Confirmed

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sprint superpowers set to clash at London 3 Day 2026 – only UK showdown confirmed

Two of the most dominant riders in modern track sprinting will go head-to-head this November as Harrie Lavreysen and Matthew Richardson face off at the London 3 Day at Lee Valley VeloPark.

The showdown will take place during the Friday night session on 13 November, marking the only opportunity to see the pair race each other in the UK in 2026.

Lavreysen arrives in London as the defining sprinter of his era. The Dutch star has amassed an extraordinary 54 major championship gold medals, including five Olympic titles and 20 world championships, dominating international sprinting for much of the past decade.

Standing in his way is Britain's Matthew Richardson, currently recognised as the fastest man on the planet after becoming the first rider in history to break the nine-second barrier for the flying 200 metres. Earlier this season, Richardson underlined his credentials by handing Lavreysen his first defeat in more than six years in a dramatic sprint showdown on his way to the European title.

Their rivalry will now be brought to London for a special head-to-head sprint programme, featuring three explosive elements: Flying 200m time trial, Best of three match sprint and 500m time trial

The Friday evening programme will not just feature sprint racing and a wide variety of endurance races with a host of male and female cycling superstars, but will also be the only session of the London 3 Day in which Lavreysen will compete.

Organisers expect the showdown between the sport's two current sprint superpowers to be one of the standout moments of the 2026 track cycling calendar.

“This is a rare opportunity for British fans,” said Tony Gibb of London 3 Day“Lavreysen has dominated the sport for years, while Matthew Richardson has emerged as the fastest rider in the world. Seeing them race head-to-head in London will be something special.”

With tickets already selling fast, the Friday night session is expected to be one of the most anticipated track cycling nights in the UK this year.

Tickets are available now at:

