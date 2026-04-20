'Oppn Tried To Undermine Women's Rights', CM Bhajanlal Sharma Flags Off Mahila Jan Akrosh Yatra

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday accused opposition parties of attempting to undermine women's rights and aspirations, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains committed to ensuring full rights and representation for women.

Speaking at the launch of the Mahila Jan Akrosh Yatra in Jaipur, CM Sharma said the passage of the amendment bill relating to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam on April 17 should have been a“historic moment” for women, but the opposition parties tried to derail it.

CM Sharma said that parties with a“dynastic mindset” opposed the legislation in Parliament, and would now face a strong response from women across the country.“In our culture, women have always held the highest place. The government brought this law to ensure their active participation in policymaking, but some parties attempted to obstruct it,” he said.

"The dignity of women has always been accorded the highest status in our culture. Our BJP government introduced the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in the country's highest legislative body, Parliament, to ensure the active participation of women in the policymaking process. However, political parties driven by a dynastic mindset, specifically the Congress, TMC, and Samajwadi Party, united within Parliament to sabotage and derail this legislation. The opposition will have to pay a heavy price for this conspiracy to usurp women's rights and crush the dreams of the half population."

The Chief Minister also criticised the opposition for opposing key decisions of the Central government, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. He further alleged that during Operation Sindoor, opposition leaders questioned the Indian Army's actions. Highlighting the Centre's initiatives since 2014, CM Sharma said several schemes have been launched to empower women, including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Ujjwala Yojana, Lakhpati Didi and Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana.

He said the vision of a“Developed India and Developed Rajasthan” cannot be achieved without women's participation in leadership and governance.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari also criticised opposition parties, calling their stance on the Women's Reservation Bill“unfortunate” and“an insult to women”.

She said the rally aimed to send a strong message against what she termed“anti-women politics”.

The Mahila Jan Akrosh Yatra saw participation from several leaders, including Minister of State Manju Baghmar, MP Manju Sharma, and BJP Mahila Morcha State President Rakhi Rathore, along with party workers and women from various sections of society.