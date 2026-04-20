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Iran to Join Second Round of US Talks in Islamabad Amid Hormuz Tensions
(MENAFN) Iran is expected to participate in a second round of discussions with the United States in Islamabad despite recent tensions and reported hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Pakistani sources familiar with the mediation process.
The sources said on Monday that the Iranian delegation is likely to arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday, although Tehran has not yet made an official confirmation regarding its participation.
According to the same reports, Iran is expected to send the same team that attended the earlier round of talks earlier this month, led by Parliament Speaker Bagher Qalibaf and including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
On the US side, the delegation is expected to be led by Vice President JD Vance, with special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner also anticipated to join. The sources added that Vance may travel separately, with the group expected to arrive late Monday night or Tuesday.
No official announcement has been made by Washington regarding the exact timing or composition of its delegation.
Meanwhile, Pakistani sources indicated that at least two US aircraft carrying advance personnel and security teams had already landed in Islamabad on Sunday ahead of the expected discussions.
The sources said on Monday that the Iranian delegation is likely to arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday, although Tehran has not yet made an official confirmation regarding its participation.
According to the same reports, Iran is expected to send the same team that attended the earlier round of talks earlier this month, led by Parliament Speaker Bagher Qalibaf and including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
On the US side, the delegation is expected to be led by Vice President JD Vance, with special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner also anticipated to join. The sources added that Vance may travel separately, with the group expected to arrive late Monday night or Tuesday.
No official announcement has been made by Washington regarding the exact timing or composition of its delegation.
Meanwhile, Pakistani sources indicated that at least two US aircraft carrying advance personnel and security teams had already landed in Islamabad on Sunday ahead of the expected discussions.
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