JD(U) Empowers Nitish Kumar To Select New Leader Of Bihar Legislative Party

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 20 (IANS) A key political development unfolded in Bihar as Janata Dal (United) held its first major legislative party meeting after Nitish Kumar stepped down as Chief Minister.

The meeting, which lasted for nearly an hour at 1, Anne Marg in Patna, concluded without the immediate selection of a new legislative party leader.

Instead, in a unanimous decision, the party authorised its National President, Nitish Kumar, to choose the new leader of the legislative wing.

Briefing the media after the meeting, JD(U) Chief Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar confirmed that a formal resolution had been passed, empowering Nitish Kumar to make the final decision.

He emphasised that all party members expressed deep gratitude towards Nitish Kumar for his governance, leadership, and the identity he has given to Bihar at both national and international levels.

“National President Nitish Kumar has been authorised to select the new leader of the legislative party. The legislative party unanimously expressed its gratitude for his work and achievements,” said Neeraj Kumar.

During the meeting, Nitish Kumar also indicated that, alongside fulfilling his parliamentary responsibilities, he would continue to actively engage with Bihar's political landscape by touring various regions of the state with party leaders.

His aim, he said, is to remain closely connected with both organisational matters and the progress of government initiatives.

Addressing speculation about internal differences, Neeraj Kumar firmly denied any discord within the party.

“There was absolutely no dispute. After all, our party's name itself is 'United',” he remarked.

He further clarified that no specific names were discussed during the meeting, reiterating that the authority to select the leader rests solely with Nitish Kumar.

Interestingly, the absence of an immediate decision has fuelled political speculation.

The proposal to authorise Nitish Kumar was moved by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and received unanimous backing.

Adding to the political atmosphere, posters supporting Nishant Kumar had surfaced ahead of the meeting, with slogans suggesting him as a potential future leader.

However, party sources clarified that Nishant Kumar is currently not eligible for the role, as he is not a member of either Legislative House. His consideration would only be possible after he is elected as an MLA or MLC.