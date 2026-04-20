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Burundi Minister Passes Away Under Murky Circumstances
(MENAFN) Burundi's Communications Minister Gabby Bugaga has died "following an accident," the government confirmed Thursday, as unanswered questions surround the circumstances of his sudden passing.
Officials announced that Bugaga died in the early hours of April 16, characterizing the death as "unexpected" and offering condolences to his family, colleagues, and the people of Burundi. Authorities have provided no further details regarding the precise sequence of events that led to his death.
Multiple social media posts paint a more specific — if still murky — picture: Bugaga was reportedly discovered dead behind the wheel of a Toyota 4x4 stationary within a palm oil plantation in Kivoga, northwest of Bujumbura, in the Ntahangwa district. That account has not been officially confirmed or denied.
Burundi's Ministry of Communication and Media acknowledged the news on X, stating it had received word with "dismay." Ministry staff conveyed their sympathies to Bugaga's family and to members of the broader media community.
President Evariste Ndayishimiye also took to X to mourn the loss, paying tribute to the minister's lifelong dedication to his country.
"We are deeply saddened by the news of the sudden death of the Minister," he wrote, adding, "may God receive him and reward him for the courage, diligence and dedication that characterized him in all his duties to serve the country."
Bugaga had held the communications portfolio since August 2025, having previously served on Burundi's National Independent Electoral Commission. A veteran of the country's media landscape, he was a respected journalist with a long career at the National Radio and Television of Burundi (RTNB).
His death arrives against a troubling backdrop of high-profile fatalities involving African officials in recent months. In March, Kenyan MP Johana Ng'eno was among six people killed when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames over Mosop, in Nandi County. Earlier this month, James Unomasa Uerikua, governor of Namibia's Otjozondjupa Region, was killed in a road accident — his son also perishing in the same crash.
The precise circumstances surrounding Bugaga's death remain under a cloud of uncertainty, with authorities yet to issue a comprehensive account of what transpired.
Officials announced that Bugaga died in the early hours of April 16, characterizing the death as "unexpected" and offering condolences to his family, colleagues, and the people of Burundi. Authorities have provided no further details regarding the precise sequence of events that led to his death.
Multiple social media posts paint a more specific — if still murky — picture: Bugaga was reportedly discovered dead behind the wheel of a Toyota 4x4 stationary within a palm oil plantation in Kivoga, northwest of Bujumbura, in the Ntahangwa district. That account has not been officially confirmed or denied.
Burundi's Ministry of Communication and Media acknowledged the news on X, stating it had received word with "dismay." Ministry staff conveyed their sympathies to Bugaga's family and to members of the broader media community.
President Evariste Ndayishimiye also took to X to mourn the loss, paying tribute to the minister's lifelong dedication to his country.
"We are deeply saddened by the news of the sudden death of the Minister," he wrote, adding, "may God receive him and reward him for the courage, diligence and dedication that characterized him in all his duties to serve the country."
Bugaga had held the communications portfolio since August 2025, having previously served on Burundi's National Independent Electoral Commission. A veteran of the country's media landscape, he was a respected journalist with a long career at the National Radio and Television of Burundi (RTNB).
His death arrives against a troubling backdrop of high-profile fatalities involving African officials in recent months. In March, Kenyan MP Johana Ng'eno was among six people killed when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames over Mosop, in Nandi County. Earlier this month, James Unomasa Uerikua, governor of Namibia's Otjozondjupa Region, was killed in a road accident — his son also perishing in the same crash.
The precise circumstances surrounding Bugaga's death remain under a cloud of uncertainty, with authorities yet to issue a comprehensive account of what transpired.
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