7.4-Magnitude Quake Hits Northern Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued: JMA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Tokyo, Japan: A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan Monday, Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, issuing a tsunami warning for waves up to three metres (10 feet).

The quake hit at 4:53 pm (0753 GMT) in Pacific waters off northern Iwate prefecture and the tremor was strong enough to shake large buildings as far as Tokyo, hundreds of kilometres away.

The earliest tsunami waves could reach the northern shoreline immediately, the weather agency said.

"Evacuate immediately from coastal regions and riverside areas to a safer place such as high ground or an evacuation building," it said, warning that damage due to tsunami waves was expected.

"Tsunami waves are expected to hit repeatedly. Do not leave safe ground until the warning is lifted," it said.

Footage from national broadcaster NHK did not show any immediate visible damage around several ports in Iwate.

The prime minister's office said it had set up a crisis management team.

"For those of you who live in areas for which the warnings have been issued, please evacuate to higher, safer places such as higher ground," Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters, adding that the government was trying to confirm whether there were any casualties or property damage.

Japan is one of the world's most seismically active countries, sitting on top of four major tectonic plates along the western edge of the Pacific "Ring of Fire".

