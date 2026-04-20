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“I Will Only Play For Afghanistan” - Rashid Khan Makes Bold Decision

“I Will Only Play For Afghanistan” - Rashid Khan Makes Bold Decision


2026-04-20 05:04:54
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's star leg-spinner, has revealed that he was offered citizenship and the chance to represent two different countries, but he declined both offers.

According to him, during his stay in India for the Indian Premier League in 2023, a senior official from the India national cricket team met him and suggested that he leave Afghanistan and relocate to India.

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He was also offered Indian citizenship along with all necessary documentation so he could represent the Indian team.

Rashid Khan said he was surprised to hear this, but clearly stated that he would only play cricket for Afghanistan.

He further revealed that a similar offer was also made by Australia, which he firmly rejected as well. According to him, representing his own country remains his top priority.

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Tribal News Network

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