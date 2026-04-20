'Got Rejected By Tanmay Bhat...': How Youtuber's Golden Advice Helped 24-Year-Old Build ₹1 Crore Business In 4 Months

MENAFN - Live Mint) The start-up of a 24-year-old entrepreneur was rejected by YouTuber Tanmay Bhat, not in a way that harmed its prospects but helped the brand grow into a ₹crore business in mere four months.

In a viral video, Ujjwal Nargotra, the young co-founder of LinkPlease, an Indian automation platform, had reached out to Tanmay for an investment.

“A few weeks ago, I met Tanmay at an event. I had one goal: pitch him and get him as an investor, simply to use his distribution to grow LinkPlease,” he said.

However, instead of writing him a cheque,“he motivated me to create content and build my own distribution.”

Here's what Tanmay Bhat advised:“Every founder today should be creating content, because in this generation, distribution is the real moat.”

“That one conversation hit different,” Nargotra, who had quit his job for his startup and now helps more than 10,000 creators grow, said,“I started creating content, and in a few weeks, I went from zero to 40,000 followers and thousands of new users joined LinkPlease.”

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In the caption for the viral video, Nargotra wrote:“We're entering a world where distribution matters as much as the product. You can build something amazing, but if nobody knows about it, it doesn't matter”.

He highlighted that content lets founders:

. Build trust

. Reach the right audience

. Turn attention into users

“The future belongs to founders who build products and build audiences at the same time.”

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At the time of writing the story, Ujjwal Nargotra had 49,700 followers.

What does LinkPlease do? Its journey to 10K users

In one of his Instagram videos, Nargotra said,“Creators were posting great content but losing growth because they couldn't handle the DMs, and that's where we realised there was a massive market gap.”

Realising the scale of the issue, they identified a strong market opportunity in creator automation with a simple goal: to build the most efficient and affordable automation engine for creators.

The first version of LinkPlease was made free for creators to test and use. They have since relied on and continuously improved the product based on real-time user feedback.

Gradually, the platform started gaining traction, with some of the biggest creators using it. With more people using it, Nargotra said the team focused on improving and scaling the platform - working quickly and updating it based on what users actually needed and how they behaved.

“Today, more than 10,000 creators have grown on autopilot with Link, and now their next milestone would be from ₹1 crore to ₹10 crore,” Nargotra shared.

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Social media users were stunned by the“golden advice” of the YouTuber and hailed him, saying,“Tanmay Bhat is a genius” and“Game recognises game”

Several netizens agreed with the advice and said,“Very true. I've only been showing up consistently for about 8 months, but even in that short time you start seeing how powerful distribution really is.”

“Spot on! Building a great product isn't enough if no one knows about it,” said another user.

“Content creation helps you gain access to the audience who understands you, and helps you find your market fit faster!” added another user.