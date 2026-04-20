DGCA Deputy Director, Private Firm Rep In CBI Custody Over Bribery

The Rouse Avenue Court remanded Mudavath Devula, Deputy Director General at the Airworthiness Directorate, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Headquarters, and Bharat Mathur, representative of a private company, in three days' CBI custody in a corruption case on Sunday. CBI had produced both accused before the court following the arrests.

Special Judge (CBI) Colette Rashmi Kujur ordered the remand of the accused Mudavath Devula and Bharat Mathur. The CBI had sought their custodial remand to interrogate them in connection with a Rs 2.5 lakh bribery case. According to a CBI statement on Sunday, the agency caught the accused and recovered the entire bribe amount.

Details of the Case

This comes after the CBI registered the "instant case" on April 18 against the DGCA official and the private company representative based in New Delhi on allegations that the public servant demanded an "undue advantage" from private persons in exchange for issuing approvals and permissions for applications pending with the DGCA. "The CBI registered the instant case on 18.04.2026 against an official of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) along with representative of a private company based in New Delhi on allegation that the accused public servant of DGCA demanded undue advantage from the private persons in lieu of issuing approvals and permissions of applications pending with DGCA," the central agency's statement read.

Searches and Recoveries

Following the arrests, the agency conducted searches at four locations in Delhi linked to the accused public servant and other private individuals and recovered cash worth Rs 37 lakh, gold and silver coins, and multiple digital devices, the statement added. (ANI)

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