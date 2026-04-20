Tryg - Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 22 January 2026, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 13 May 2026. Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis. The following transactions have been executed in the period 13 April 2026 to 17 April 2026:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 13 April 2026 40,000 152.93 6,117,200 14 April 2026 40,000 154.08 6,163,200 15 April 2026 20,000 158.73 3,174,600 16 April 2026 30,000 158.19 4,745,700 17 April 2026 60,000 156.74 9,404,400 Accumulated for the period 190,000 - 29,605,100 Accumulated under the programme 5,788,658 - 891,779,956



Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 14,886,696 treasury shares corresponding to 2.435% of the total share capital.

Contact information:



Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP, +45 20 18 82 67, ... Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, ...

Visit tryg for more information

Attachments



Weekly report on share buyback programme 13 April 2026 to 17 April 2026 23_Transactions in connection with the share buyback