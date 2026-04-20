Apple To Release New Siri Voice Assistant Design In Ios 27

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington, USA: Apple plans to redesign its Siri voice assistant in iOS 27, according to technical reports linked to the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC26) scheduled for next June.

Bloomberg said that the new design for Siri includes a visual interface based on glow effects inspired by the conference poster, with these effects being more pronounced when using dark mode.

Siri will debut in the new update via the Dynamic Island on the iPhone, featuring a "Search or Ask” prompt with interactive light indicators. Bloomberg also reported that the standalone app's search bar will receive a similar update.

This update is the second major redesign of Siri in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), following the first version within Apple Intelligence in iOS 18, which was missing some features that were not completed on schedule.

The new version of Siri is expected to offer an experience closer to modern chatbots, with support for continuous conversations and execution of multiple commands, in addition to improved integration with personal context, based on new AI models that include technologies from Google.

These updates are likely to be among the most prominent features of iOS 27, which Apple will unveil at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on 8, June 2026.