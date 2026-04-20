Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Finland Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from HE Elina Valtonen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland.

During the call, they reviewed the relations of cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, and discussed developments in the situation in the region, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the efforts aimed at reducing escalation in a manner that contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed, during the call, the necessity for all parties to respond to the ongoing mediation efforts, in a way that opens the door to addressing the roots of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and leads to reaching a sustainable agreement that prevents the renewal of escalation.