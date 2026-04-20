Iran Vice President Says Security Of Strait Of Hormuz 'Not Free'

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran's Vice President has said that security in the Strait of Hormuz is not free, adding that Iran's oil exports cannot be restricted while others expect free security.

On Friday, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X that following the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon, the Strait of Hormuz had been reopened to all vessels.

However, on Saturday of the same week, the spokesperson of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced that, due to alleged violations of commitments by the United States, the Strait of Hormuz had once again been closed and that the strategic waterway was under the strict control of Iranian armed forces.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Reza Aref, Iran's First Vice President, wrote in a post on X:“The security of the Strait of Hormuz is not free. One cannot restrict Iran's oil exports while expecting free security for others. The choice is clear: either a free oil market for all, or the risk of significant costs for everyone.”

He added:“Stability in global fuel prices depends on a guaranteed and lasting end to economic and military pressure against Iran and its allies.”

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