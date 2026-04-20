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Germany's Producer Prices Climb 2.5 Percent in March
(MENAFN) Germany's producer prices climbed 2.5% month-on-month in March, driven by the sharpest monthly surge in energy costs since August 2022, federal statistical office Destatis reported Monday.
Energy prices across the country soared 7.5% on a monthly basis in March, with Destatis attributing the spike to the intensifying conflict across the Middle East region.
"The impact of the conflict in Iran and the Middle East was particularly reflected in substantial year-on-year price increases for mineral oil products and sharp month-on-month rises in the price of almost all energy products," Destatis said.
Mineral oil products led the surge, with prices jumping 22.9% compared to February 2026. Heating oil posted the steepest climb, skyrocketing 53.4%, while motor fuel prices rose 22.3% over the same period, Destatis noted.
Broader energy pressures were also felt across all customer groups — natural gas prices rose 5.7% against February 2026 levels, and electricity costs ticked up 3.1% on a monthly basis.
The data underscores mounting inflationary pressure on Germany's industrial sector, as prolonged regional instability in the Middle East continues to rattle global energy markets and ripple through upstream pricing chains.
Energy prices across the country soared 7.5% on a monthly basis in March, with Destatis attributing the spike to the intensifying conflict across the Middle East region.
"The impact of the conflict in Iran and the Middle East was particularly reflected in substantial year-on-year price increases for mineral oil products and sharp month-on-month rises in the price of almost all energy products," Destatis said.
Mineral oil products led the surge, with prices jumping 22.9% compared to February 2026. Heating oil posted the steepest climb, skyrocketing 53.4%, while motor fuel prices rose 22.3% over the same period, Destatis noted.
Broader energy pressures were also felt across all customer groups — natural gas prices rose 5.7% against February 2026 levels, and electricity costs ticked up 3.1% on a monthly basis.
The data underscores mounting inflationary pressure on Germany's industrial sector, as prolonged regional instability in the Middle East continues to rattle global energy markets and ripple through upstream pricing chains.
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