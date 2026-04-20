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Iran Maintains US Talks While Signaling Preparedness for Escalation
(MENAFN) Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf stated that Tehran is still engaged in discussions with the United States, but at the same time is prepared to take further steps if the situation demands it, amid concerns over a possible escalation.
Speaking in televised remarks, he warned that Iran remains highly cautious about the other side’s intentions. “We do not trust the enemy. At any moment, it may escalate the war,” he said, according to reports.
He also stressed that diplomatic engagement is ongoing despite the tensions, adding, “We are negotiating, but we are prepared for the necessary measures.”
Qalibaf further claimed that the current tensions between Iran and the US, along with Israel, originated from what he described as deception during negotiations.
He said Iran had taken lessons from the 12-day conflict that took place last June and remains fully alert and ready for any potential future confrontation.
Earlier developments in the conflict included a joint offensive launched by the US and Israel on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory strikes by Tehran against Israel as well as other regional locations hosting US-linked forces.
The fighting was paused on April 8 after a two-week ceasefire was brokered through mediation efforts involving Pakistan.
More recently, US and Iranian representatives held discussions in Pakistan aimed at reaching a more durable peace arrangement, with additional rounds of talks reportedly being planned in Islamabad.
Speaking in televised remarks, he warned that Iran remains highly cautious about the other side’s intentions. “We do not trust the enemy. At any moment, it may escalate the war,” he said, according to reports.
He also stressed that diplomatic engagement is ongoing despite the tensions, adding, “We are negotiating, but we are prepared for the necessary measures.”
Qalibaf further claimed that the current tensions between Iran and the US, along with Israel, originated from what he described as deception during negotiations.
He said Iran had taken lessons from the 12-day conflict that took place last June and remains fully alert and ready for any potential future confrontation.
Earlier developments in the conflict included a joint offensive launched by the US and Israel on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory strikes by Tehran against Israel as well as other regional locations hosting US-linked forces.
The fighting was paused on April 8 after a two-week ceasefire was brokered through mediation efforts involving Pakistan.
More recently, US and Iranian representatives held discussions in Pakistan aimed at reaching a more durable peace arrangement, with additional rounds of talks reportedly being planned in Islamabad.
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