403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Sends Warship Fleet Into Western Pacific
(MENAFN) China dispatched a naval vessel formation into the Western Pacific on Sunday, sailing through the Yokoate Waterway to conduct live operational training, a state-run news agency reported.
According to the news agency, which cited a spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, the exercise is designed to evaluate the fleet's capacity to conduct far-seas operations.
Spokesperson Xu Chenghua was quick to frame the deployment as non-threatening, stating: "This is a routine training organized in accordance with the annual plan. It complies with international law and practice, and does not target any specific country or entity."
According to the news agency, which cited a spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, the exercise is designed to evaluate the fleet's capacity to conduct far-seas operations.
Spokesperson Xu Chenghua was quick to frame the deployment as non-threatening, stating: "This is a routine training organized in accordance with the annual plan. It complies with international law and practice, and does not target any specific country or entity."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment