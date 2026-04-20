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China Sends Warship Fleet Into Western Pacific

China Sends Warship Fleet Into Western Pacific


2026-04-20 02:57:46
(MENAFN) China dispatched a naval vessel formation into the Western Pacific on Sunday, sailing through the Yokoate Waterway to conduct live operational training, a state-run news agency reported.

According to the news agency, which cited a spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, the exercise is designed to evaluate the fleet's capacity to conduct far-seas operations.

Spokesperson Xu Chenghua was quick to frame the deployment as non-threatening, stating: "This is a routine training organized in accordance with the annual plan. It complies with international law and practice, and does not target any specific country or entity."

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