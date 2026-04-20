Aaj Tak Partners With Swift TV To Enable Measurable CTV Advertising At Scale

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As per the strategic move of aligning with the rapid expansion of connected TV (CTV ) consumption, Aaj Tak - one of India's No.1 Hindi news channel has partnered with Swift TV to expand its digital distribution across the United States and Canada.

As Free Ad-Supported Streaming (FAST ) gains traction among digitally native audiences, the partnership enables Aaj Tak to deliver real-time, premium Hindi news in a lean-back, television-like experience across connected devices.

The collaboration with the India Today Group also includes The Lallantop, a digital first brand widely known for its known youth-centric storytelling and high-engagement journalism, further strengthening Swift TV's appeal among younger audiences.

Together, these offerings strengthen Swift TV's appeal among South Asian diaspora audiences and younger, mobile-native viewers in America.

Providing Brand-Safe News Environments for Advertisers

Now with the trusted editorial ecosystem of Aaj Tak integrated with Swift TV's FAST infrastructure, advertisers will be able to up-scale revenue and accountability with premium video environments.

Key benefits for advertisers and media buyers will be:

Deterministic, first-party data targeting across CTV households

Advanced audience segmentation for culturally relevant messaging

Transparent measurement, including reach, frequency, and attribution

Brand-safe inventory within a trusted global news ecosystem

High-attention, lean-back viewing environments driving stronger ad recall and completion rates

This integration positions Swift TV as a performance-driven CTV solution for premium news, enabling brands to move beyond traditional GRPs toward outcome-based video strategies in North America.

Leadership Perspective

Abhishek Singh, Founder of Swift TV, said:

“Advertising on TV has historically been powerful but difficult to measure, while digital has been measurable but fragmented. With this partnership, we're combining the best of both worlds Aaj Tak's scale and trust with Swift TV's data-driven infrastructure-so advertisers can finally execute high-impact, accountable campaigns in premium news environments.”

Swift TV currently offers over 175 live channels and reaches more than 5 million users globally.

By stepping in for expansion into the US and Canada markets, the platform is focused on building a robust FAST ecosystem that combines premium international content, diverse audience segments, and measurable advertising solutions.

As CTV adoption accelerates across the US and Canada, Swift TV is positioning itself as a key partner for brands looking to effectively engage multicultural audiences at scale, through data-driven, high-quality streaming experiences.