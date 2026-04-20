Moci Recalls Land Rover: Defender 2026 Models

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with Alfardan Premier Motors, Qatar's Land Rover dealership, has announced the recall of Land Rover: Defender 2026 models.

The recall is due to the possibility the third-row lower seatbelt bracket may have an insufficiently strong weld stud, which could cause the safety restraint system to malfunction. In a statement, the Ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The MoCI said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.