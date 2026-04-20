Viral Video: Street Vendor Puts Hand Inside His Pants, Then Serves Samosas To Customer Internet Reacts

A disturbing video that purports to show a street seller acting unsanitarily while cooking food is making the rounds on social media. The seller is seen in the video slipping his hand under his trousers before allegedly serving samosas to patrons with the same hand. The video has received a lot of attention and is currently trending on the social media site X.

A person going by the handle @natashaxtwts posted the video on X. "Savdhan rahe" (Stay aware) is the text overlay that appears when the seller is initially seen in the video putting his hand inside his trousers. The video then shifts to another scene in which he is shown handing a client samosa chaat as another cautionary lettering reads, "Satark rahe" (Be careful). With the description, "Indian Street Food," the post has received over 6 lakh views. Many internet users claim that the video is from Hyderabad.

Social Media Disgusted

Concerns over possible health dangers were raised by a number of users who described the occurrence as filthy and unclean. certain even mockingly called it "secret masala" or "indoor ingredients," drawing attention to the unsanitary conditions at certain street food establishments.

Many people have expressed anger and worry about food hygiene standards in response to the video, which has sparked intense internet comments. "Itni sach nahi dikhana tha," a user said.

Another commented,“Avoid Indian street food as much as you can. Or I would say avoid outside food as much as you can. If you go to the backend of their kitchen where they are preparing stuff, most probably you will never eat outside again.” A third user remarked,“You have seen all that, but still how did you eat, bro?”

The viral clip has once again sparked a debate around food safety, hygiene standards, and the need for stricter monitoring of street food vendors.