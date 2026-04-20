Tallinna Vesi Is Introducing Upgrades To Improve The Customer Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tallinna Vesi has launched upgrades to improve its customers' experience today, including a new website, an improved self-service portal and a new visual identity.

Aleksandr Timofejev, the CEO of Tallinna Vesi, said that the changes focus on consumers, for whom water services are an integral part of daily life.“Customers have responded very positively to the innovations we've introduced so far. For example, over 85% of customers already have a smart meter and have welcomed it as a convenient improvement,” he explained. The company plans to install smart meters for all its customers by the end of this year. Another significant innovation has been the introduction of ice pigging technology in pipe maintenance, which helps to ensure high water quality.

The upgraded website offers a variety of information about the water sector and a map showing water outages and providing real-time updates on interruptions and ongoing development work in the water network. The self-service portal now displays an overview of all customer's inquiries, along with their expected resolution date, status and response. Customers can manage and add their contact information and authorisations themselves to facilitate better communication. Besides information about water services and an overview of the company, the website also offers tips for using water and protecting the environment.“Interest among consumers in the health benefits of drinking tap water and its environmental aspects has been growing steadily. Having a refillable water bottle to hand has become just as natural as having your phone with you,” Timofejev noted. As a result, the water company is also receiving more and more questions about the composition of drinking water, healthy consumption habits, public water taps, and environmental protection.

He explained that, along with the upgraded website and improved self-service portal, it was now the right time to also introduce a fresh visual identity. The visual identity that Tallinna Vesi had been using until today dates back to 2002.“In more than 20 years, the company has grown rapidly, implementing modern technologies in both water and wastewater treatment and improving its customer service. These modernisations have been made to improve efficiency and sustainability, to offer customers in our service area some of the most affordable water rates in Estonia, and to ensure that the treated wastewater returned to the Baltic Sea is safe for the environment,” said Aleksandr Timofejev.

The new visual identity symbolises the water cycle and the constant renewal that takes place in nature – we borrow water from nature and return it to nature as clean.

​A new fresh look, similar to that of Tallinna Vesi, will be given also to the subsidiary Watercom, which has been visually rather different so far.

The transition to the new visual identity will be carried out gradually, in line with the natural need to replace items and equipment. Initially, changes will be made to electronic channels. Changes to other logo-bearing items will be implemented gradually as part of the planned renewal of equipment and other items over several years.

The legal name and other details of Tallinna Vesi will remain unchanged.

Kristiina Tamberg

AS Tallinna Vesi

Head of Communication and Marketing

626 2200

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