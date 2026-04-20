Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week® Ready For Its 103Rd Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The 103rd Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Weekreturns to New Hampshire this June 13-21, with over 300,000 people expected to attend the world's oldest and most revered motorcycle rally. Laconia is the oldest of the 3 major motorcycle rallies in the country (Daytona & Sturgis). Since 1916 the event has drawn motorcycle enthusiasts to the Lakes Region in the form of“Gypsy Tours,” a term once used to describe a gathering of riders converging upon a single destination. The rally has 9-days packed with organized rides, races, hill climbs, vendors, bike shows and more. While the event centers on the lakeside community of Weirs Beach, riders traditionally venture off to all corners of the state, taking advantage of the hundreds of miles of scenic roads along the lakes, mountains, covered bridges and seacoast.

This year's rally kicks off on June 13th with the Peter Makris Memorial Ride from the Naswa Resort and the action continues at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with the USCRA FIM North American Vintage Championships, featuring classic racing motorcycles battling on the track as well as the legendary Harley vs. Indian Wars, where riders compete on iconic American motorcycle brands. There are rides and gypsy tours each day, with the legendary Gunstock Hill Climb, a spectator-friendly competition featuring 15 classes of amateur riders ascending a 70-meter ski jump hill, happening Wednesday, June 17th and the Loudon Classic Middleweight Grand Prix capping off the week, June 19-21.

“What sets us apart from our sister rallies is our legacy,” says Deputy Director, Jennifer Anderson.“Laconia set the tone for what a motorcycle rally was and should be. With this year being our nation's 250th Anniversary, you could say Laconia's legacy is the Rally Heard 'round the World!” Beyond all the revving of the engines, music and laughter you experience on Lakeside Avenue, there's a camaraderie here you really don't get anywhere else. Whether it be a casual wave of the hand as you pass one another or striking up a friendly conversation with a stranger, there's a connection you feel here. Because when you get right down to it, we're here because we all love to ride.”

For more information about Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week® visit their website at laconiamcweek

Laconia Motorcycle Week® gives great appreciation to all of our sponsors, especially our Presenting Sponsors: Progressive, AMSOIL, Indian Motorcycle and American Iron Outfitters, as well as the State of New Hampshire for their large financial support of our rally each year. For more information about visiting the state of NH, check out visitnh.

Laconia - where rallies were invented!