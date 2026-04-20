Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Storm Warning For Maharashtra Coastal Areas On High Alert

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is set to witness a sudden shift in weather between April 20 and 23, with rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds expected across several regions, prompting safety advisories for residents and farmers

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), multiple parts of Maharashtra will experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few days. Coastal areas, especially the Konkan belt, may see wind speeds of 30–40 km/h along with lightning activity.

Residents, particularly those living near the sea, and fishermen have been advised to remain cautious as rough weather could impact marine conditions.

The changing weather pattern is likely to disrupt normal life in central Maharashtra and Marathwada. Intermittent rain and strong winds may lead to travel inconveniences and local disruptions.

More importantly, there is a risk of hailstorms in some pockets, which could damage standing crops. Farmers are being urged to take preventive steps to protect both crops and livestock during this period of uncertainty.

Despite the incoming weather disturbances, there will be no major fluctuation in temperatures across the state. The overall heat will persist, although rainfall may bring temporary relief in certain areas.

Experts warn that rapidly changing conditions increase the risk of lightning strikes, advising people to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms and stay indoors whenever possible.