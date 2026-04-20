Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh Film Slows As Bhooth Bangla Dominates Check

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 32: After a stellar month at the box office, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge shows signs of slowing down as new releases shake up its dominance. Here's a quick look at its Day 32 performance and overall run

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge saw a slight upward trend on Day 32, earning around ₹5.20 crore in India. The Hindi version drove most of the revenue, while southern language versions contributed modestly.

However, the film lost its lead to Bhooth Bangla, which outperformed it by a wide margin on Sunday. Despite improved occupancy, reduced show counts and fresh competition have started impacting its momentum.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the film had a historic opening week, collecting over ₹670 crore. It maintained strong numbers in Week 2 and 3, establishing itself as a blockbuster early on.

By Week 4 and beyond, collections began to dip naturally. Even then, the film crossed ₹1,100 crore net in India and continues to trail Pushpa 2: The Rule, which remains the highest-grossing film domestically.

Globally, the film has amassed an impressive ₹1,750+ crore, with strong overseas contributions. While theatrical collections are slowing, digital anticipation is rising.

The movie is expected to stream on JioHotstar by late May or early June 2026, slightly delayed due to the IPL 2026. Reports suggest a massive OTT deal worth ₹150 crore, reflecting its continued market value.

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