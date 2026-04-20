Delhi Police Bust Ganja Supply Network, Three Arrested With Over 3 Kg Contraband

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Delhi Police have busted a ganja supply network, arresting one supplier and two peddlers with over three kilograms of contraband.

According to an official press release issued by the South-West District,“A ganja supply network busted by staff of police station Kishangarh, South-West District”, leading to the arrest of three accused and recovery of“3.142 Kg ganja”. The operation was carried out by the team of Kishangarh Police Station, Delhi.

Police identified the accused as K. Kainaka Rochill (20), a resident of Munirka; Orjit Lama (29), a retail seller and consumer from Shani Bazar Road, Kishangarh; and Puloto (24), a distributor from the same locality. All three are originally from Dimapur, Nagaland.

Detailing the operation, the police said that on April 4, a patrolling team intercepted two suspicious individuals near Aruna Asaf Ali Road, IUAC Red Light in Kishangarh.“Upon checking and searching the persons, contraband ganja was recovered from their possession. The accused persons were unable to produce any valid documents or authorisation,” the release stated.

Subsequently, an FIR (No. 93/2026) under Section 20 of the NDPS Act was registered, and the two accused, Orjit Lama and Puloto, were arrested on the spot. Further investigation led to the arrest of supplier Kainaka Rochill.

The police also revealed the modus operandi of the network, stating,“Accused K. Kainaka Rochill used to supply contraband substance... Puloto used to procure ganja... while Orjit Lama used to repack the contraband substance into small packets of approximately Rs 500 each and sell the same at the street level.” The accused reportedly used discreet courier-style packaging to avoid detection.

Investigators said the trio leveraged strong mutual trust, as all hailed from the same native region, to run their illegal operations while keeping activities concealed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goel confirmed the development and said further investigation is underway to identify the broader supply chain and possible links to other networks.