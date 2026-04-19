Creative Studio And More: Samsung Brings S26 AI To Older Galaxy Phones

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Samsung is rolling out premium Galaxy S26 AI features to older Galaxy devices through the One UI 8.5 beta, extending advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 users without requiring hardware upgrades.

According to a Forbes report, a leaked internal build revealed by SamMobile, states that One UI 8.5 will bring several high-end AI tools previously exclusive to the Galaxy S26 to older Galaxy phones. Key features include:

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Enhanced Audio Eraser : The upgraded tool can separate and optimise voices, music, and background noise in real-time while watching content on platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Instagram. Users can access controls via the Quick Panel to dampen background noise or boost dialogue clarity instantly.

Creative Studio : This generative AI image editor transforms rough sketches into polished digital art or completely changes the artistic style of existing images using AI processing.

Call Screening : An AI assistant that answers incoming calls from unknown numbers on behalf of users, transcribing conversations in real-time so users can decide whether to pick up.

Photo Assist Updates : Enhanced generative AI editing allows users to modify images using text prompts; adding or removing objects, or changing clothing colors on people in photos.

AI-Powered Bixby integration

The One UI 8.5 beta also includes the newly AI-powered Bixby, which Samsung developed in partnership with Perplexity AI to handle complex requests. The revamped assistant functions as a device expert, eliminating the need to navigate through settings menus manually.

For example, users can tell Bixby "my eyes are strained," and it automatically enables Eye Comfort Shield. Mentioning the screen is too bright triggers Extra Dim settings. Bixby can also run battery diagnostics or toggle mobile hotspot without requiring users to know specific menu paths.

Unlike Google's approach of keeping premium AI features exclusive to Pixel phones for extended periods, Samsung has committed to enabling ease of Galaxy AI access. Since 2024, when the company first launched generative AI features, Samsung stated its goal to bring Galaxy AI to "over 100 million" users. And Samsung is well on its way to realising that goal, thanks to its advanced features, something neither Google Assistant nor Siri currently offer at the same level.

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