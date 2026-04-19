Dubai Leasing Activity Steady As Q1 Rental Contracts Hit Dh32.2B

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's rental market maintained a stable and confident trajectory in the first quarter of 2026, supported by strong regulatory oversight, sustained population growth and continued investor interest, according to new data from the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The total value of rental contracts reached Dh32.2 billion during the January–March period, underscoring steady tenant demand across residential and commercial segments even as the emirate's property sector adjusts to rapid expansion in recent years.

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Market activity remained robust, with 118,385 new rental contracts signed and 135,607 contracts renewed during the quarter. The relatively high renewal share reflects improving tenant retention and suggests a maturing rental cycle marked by stability rather than volatility. At the same time, cancelled contracts fell by 25 per cent, reinforcing evidence of stronger market cohesion and longer occupancy patterns.

Industry analysts say these trends reflect structural demand drivers rather than short-term cyclical momentum. Dubai's population growth, rising business formation and sustained inflow of skilled professionals continue to support leasing activity across multiple price segments.

The expansion of the property services ecosystem also remained a key feature of the quarter. The number of registered real estate offices reached 10,200, highlighting the breadth of participation across brokerage, management and advisory functions that support the rental market's efficiency and transparency.

In parallel, 3,599 licences were issued across a wide range of real estate-related activities. Brokerage licences dominated the total, with 1,564 issued for sales and purchase brokerage and 928 for leasing brokerage. Additional licences covered transaction follow-up services, development activities, valuation, surveying, owners' association supervision, mortgage brokerage and property management.

This diversification reflects the continued institutionalisation of Dubai's real estate sector and the strengthening of service layers that underpin investor confidence.

The rental market's steady performance also aligns with broader structural shifts in Dubai's housing landscape. Over the past two years, sustained population inflows, corporate relocations and strong job creation in technology, finance and trade-linked sectors have tightened occupancy levels in several communities. While rents rose sharply in earlier phases of the cycle, recent quarters have shown signs of gradual normalisation as supply pipelines expand and regulatory frameworks help moderate volatility.

Authorities attribute part of the stability to continuous policy refinement and transparent governance mechanisms that regulate landlord–tenant relationships. The emirate's evolving rental index system and digital contract platforms have improved visibility for both tenants and landlords, supporting more predictable leasing decisions.

At the same time, strong project launches across emerging corridors are helping broaden housing choices. New mid-market and family-oriented developments in suburban districts are easing pressure on prime locations, contributing to a more balanced supply-demand equation across the city.

Residential yields in Dubai remain among the most attractive globally, typically ranging between 6 and 8 per cent in many communities, which continues to draw long-term investors into buy-to-let strategies. This has reinforced the rental market's depth while supporting liquidity across the wider property sector.

Commercial leasing activity has also remained resilient, particularly in business districts benefiting from continued company formation and expansion. The steady rise in real estate-related licensing activity further reflects confidence among service providers and developers in medium-term demand prospects.

Taken together, the latest indicators suggest that Dubai's rental market is evolving within a well-integrated regulatory and investment ecosystem that combines development momentum with policy stability.

With sustained infrastructure investment, continued inflows of global talent and a forward-looking economic agenda centred on entrepreneurship and diversification, the emirate's leasing sector is expected to remain a central pillar of real estate activity. The Dh32.2 billion worth of contracts recorded in the first quarter reinforces expectations that rental demand will stay broadly stable through the year as Dubai continues to strengthen its position as one of the region's most dynamic residential and business destinations.