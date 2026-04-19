UAE Schools Reopen Today With Safety Protocols In Place

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Schools across the UAE are welcoming students back to campus this morning, as in-person learning resumes after more than a month of disruption linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict, which has now seen a ceasefire.

From early morning, school gates saw a steady flow of parents arriving to drop off their children, while yellow school buses returned to familiar routes across the city, with noticeably heavier traffic as daily school movement resumed after a long break.

Students, many in visibly cheerful moods, stepped out of cars and buses carrying school bags, greeting friends and staff as campuses slowly came back to life.

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Following inspections and approvals by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), most schools are reopening for on-campus education, some with staggered timings in place, as many families opt for face-to-face learning. A number of schools, however, are continuing lessons online.

This return is underpinned by detailed risk assessments, strict regulatory compliance and comprehensive staff training on emergency response protocols.

Standardised procedures are now in place across campuses, including shelter-in-place, reverse evacuation and evacuation measures.

Designated safe zones and assembly points are supported by real-time student accountability through register checks, controlled movement and continuous supervision.

Schools are maintaining clear communication channels to keep parents informed, while structured well-being support remains part of the school day.

Notably, private schools may implement 'hybrid or rotational learning models' when necessary, subject to regulatory approval and institutional readiness.

These models are designed to ensure learning continuity while adapting to changing circumstances, particularly during emergencies or disruptions.

Meanwhile, if families are in transit during an alert, they are advised to move to a covered area if they have not yet reached the school. If already on campus, designated safe areas are available for parents and students.

At dismissal, if an alert is issued, students remain on campus and shelter in place until the official all-clear is given. Parents are not permitted to collect their children during this time.

Schools are also requesting parents not to call during an active alert, as staff remain focused on student safety. Families are assured that children are supervised, accounted for and cared for at all times, school heads said earlier.

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