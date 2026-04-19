Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) Initial Metallurgical Testing At Erayinia King Gold Project

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Perth, April 20, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA ) (I5R:FRA ) advised that an initial laboratory sighter test was conducted by ALS Laboratory (ALS) on a crude composite sample from the Company's 100%-owned Erayinia King gold project, located 140km southeast of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields Province (Figure 1*). Test results indicated >40% of the gold in the sample was recovered as free gold using a laboratory-scale Knelson gravity separator prior to cyanide leaching. Cyanide leaching indicated >90% of the gold was extracted in a standard 48-hour bottle roll sighter test.HIGHLIGHTS- >40% free gold recovered using laboratory Knelson separator in advance of initial sighter bottle roll gold recovery test using cyanide- >90% gold recovery with favourable extraction kinetics and relatively low reagent consumptionThese initial results cannot be considered conclusive or representative of the overall deposit.They suggest that gravity separation might be part of a potential future processing flowsheet, pending further detailed metallurgical testing. Any potential operating or capital cost implications are only conceptual and have not been quantified. However, results are regarded as favourable since a high level of recoverable free gold indicates that including Knelson or Falcon gravity separators in the plant design could be beneficial to overall economics. Recovering a substantial portion of gold as GRG (gravity recovered gold) could significantly cut operating costs and potentially reduce capital costs.Importantly, while the composite sample was generated from cuttings selected randomly from drill hole samples spread across the width and depth of the deposit, these test results can only be considered qualitative or indicative, as the samples cannot be considered representative of the deposit and may have been affected by atmospheric oxidation while stored in the field. However, the results do provide initial evidence that the ore is likely amenable to a CIL-based flowsheet with gravity separation after grinding. Detailed metallurgical testing is planned on fresh samples of ore to be collected during the next drilling campaign scheduled to commence in late April 2026.TEST CONDITIONSStandard sighter bottle roll conditions included p80 Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA ) is a mineral sands focused miner and supplier of critical minerals titanium dioxide, zircon and monazite containing rare earth elements for sale into global markets. The Company has a demonstrated track record of successful project development and operations at its Boonanarring project located 80km north of Perth in the infrastructure rich North Perth Basin.

Boonanarring was a high-grade, high-zircon, low capital cost mine development that was constructed on-time and on-budget in CY2018 and then ramped up to name plate capacity in the second month of operation and went on to operate profitably through Q3 2023. Debt for the project was paid off early in February 2021 and the Company paid dividends to shareholders in April 2021 and April 2022.

Image completed critical construction of the Atlas project in January 2025 and started commissioning and achieved first HMC production in February 2025 and will be ramping up production and revenue from Atlas in Q2 CY2025.

Chapter 1 operating strategy for Image involved the transition from advanced explorer to active miner in CY2018, operating a single mine and producing a single product (HMC) sold into a single jurisdiction (China). Chapter 2 strategy (post Atlas) will focus on the Company's growth and sustainability ambitions which includes the operation of multiple mines in parallel, producing multiple products (separating HMC), and selling into a global market.

The Company is also investigating a significant value adding step of upgrading its ilmenite to synthetic rutile using a lower GHG emissions, innovative process which Image has provisionally patented, and aims to demonstrate the technical and economic feasibility of this novel process in CY2025-26.