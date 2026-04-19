Two More Held In Noida Workers' Protest Case

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, April 20 (IANS) Two more individuals have been arrested for their involvement in the workers' protest that turned violent in Noida last week, police said on Monday.

Both were in regular contact with the alleged mastermind, Aditya Anand, officials said. They were arrested on Sunday night.

The accused have been identified as Himanshu Thakur and Satyam Verma, and both have been charged with inciting violence during the agitation.

According to the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police, investigations have pointed to the active role played by the two men, with crucial leads emerging through electronic surveillance.

Police said that the accused were actively involved in instigating and coordinating violent incidents during the protest, which escalated into clashes.

An FIR had earlier been registered at the Phase 2 police station following the violence, officials added.

Police teams tracked the movements of the accused across multiple locations using electronic surveillance and technical inputs before detaining them on April 19.

After sustained questioning, both individuals were formally arrested.

Earlier, on April 17, the police had identified three alleged masterminds in the case, including Rupesh Roi, who claimed to be an autorickshaw driver, Manisha Chauhan, and Aditya Anand, a BTech graduate from National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur.

Investigators had also flagged the role of two X accounts believed to be operating from Pakistan, which allegedly spread misleading information and contributed to the disturbance of public order.

Subsequently, on April 18, a joint operation by the Noida Police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force led to the arrest of Aditya from Tiruchirappalli Railway Station.

All three -- Aditya, Rupesh and Manisha -- have already been sent to jail.

Officials said efforts are currently underway to piece together the network behind the violence and establish further links in the case.

Further legal proceedings against the accused are in progress, police said.