HH The Amir Receives Message From Rwanda

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has received a written message from Rwandan President Paul Kagame, pertaining to the two countries' relations and ways to bolster them.

The message was handed to His Excellency Minister of Interior and Commander of Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani during his meeting Sunday with Rwandan Minister of Interior Vincent Biruta, who is on a visit to Doha.

Discussion during the meeting dealt with co-operation between Qatar and Rwanda in addition to a host of regional and international topics of mutual interest.

Paul Kagame Vincent Biruta Lekhwiya