HH The Amir Receives Message From Rwanda
The message was handed to His Excellency Minister of Interior and Commander of Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani during his meeting Sunday with Rwandan Minister of Interior Vincent Biruta, who is on a visit to Doha.
Discussion during the meeting dealt with co-operation between Qatar and Rwanda in addition to a host of regional and international topics of mutual interest.Paul Kagame Vincent Biruta Lekhwiya
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