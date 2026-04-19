PM, Dutch FM Call For Supporting Mediation Efforts
The two sides discussed aspects of bilateral co-operation and ways to enhance and develop it as well as regional developments, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and efforts aimed at de-escalation to enhance regional security and stability.
The prime minister and the Dutch minister stressed the need for all parties to respond positively to ongoing mediation efforts, which would help address the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, ultimately leading to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.Tom Berendsen bilateral United States regional security
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment