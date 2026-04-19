PM, Dutch FM Call For Supporting Mediation Efforts

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received a phone call from Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Tom Berendsen Sunday.

The two sides discussed aspects of bilateral co-operation and ways to enhance and develop it as well as regional developments, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and efforts aimed at de-escalation to enhance regional security and stability.

The prime minister and the Dutch minister stressed the need for all parties to respond positively to ongoing mediation efforts, which would help address the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, ultimately leading to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.

Tom Berendsen bilateral United States regional security