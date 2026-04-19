Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Reported P3 Global Intel Incident

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., April 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from a reported P3 Global Intel data breach in mid‐March 2026. According to news reports on or about March 18, 2026, a hacker claimed to have exfiltrated approximately 93 GB of data, including over 8 million law enforcement tips. These claims are subject to ongoing verification.

What Is P3 Global Intel?

P3 Global Intel is described as a cloud-based anonymous tip system used by law enforcement and schools to manage safety reports. The platform has been owned by Navigate360 since 2020.

What Has Been Reported About the Alleged Breach

Reports indicate that around March 18, 2026, a hacker is alleged to have stolen approximately 93 GB of data and more than 8 million law-enforcement tips from P3 Global Intel.

Investigations reported that sensitive personal details may have been exposed, including contact information, identification data, and criminal records related to individuals named in tips and, in some cases, informants.

Potential Risks and Immediate Steps If You Were Notified

If you received a data breach notification, you may face increased risk of identity theft and fraud; review account statements and monitor credit reports for suspicious activity.

Protect Yourself Now:



Confirm whether your information was involved in the reported incident.

Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Preserve any breach letters or emails you received. Contact our firm to discuss your legal options.

Class Action Investigation and Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a putative class action to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive data may have been compromised. Free case evaluations are available.

Contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N‐300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844‐696‐7492 ext. 2; Email: ...; Web: .

Why Choose Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, the firm handles securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust, ERISA, wage theft, and consumer protection matters.

Compliance and Verification Notice



We are investigating reports of a potential incident and have not independently verified the full scope, contents, or authenticity of the alleged data.

References to data volume, record counts, and categories are based on third‐party reports and remain subject to confirmation.

Preliminary findings about the nature and sensitivity of information remain under review and are not conclusive. Nothing herein should be construed as a definitive finding regarding liability, causation, or the precise scope of impact.

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