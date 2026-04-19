Wellness Gifts On The Rise: Levoit Sees Strong Demand Ahead Of Mother's Day

SYDNEY, April 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Mother's Day nears in Australia, gifting is shifting toward practical, wellness-focused choices centered on long-term value. A leading U.S.-based air purification brand, Levoit, is tapping into this trend by highlighting accessible home air quality solutions that support healthier everyday living.

Australians are placing greater emphasis on healthier home environments, with gifting preferences moving beyond traditional categories such as flowers and chocolates. Instead, wellness-led products that contribute to comfort and sleep quality are gaining traction as more meaningful alternatives.

Levoit says this reflects a broader change in how Australians approach gifting.

“Mother's Day gifting is becoming more intentional, with people looking for ways to support long-term wellbeing at home,” said Oscar Mei, Regional Business Director, Asia Pacific at VeSync, the parent company of Levoit.

“We're seeing growing interest in air purifiers that help create a cleaner and more comfortable home environment.”

Why Air Purifiers Make a Thoughtful Gift

Quality air purifiers are gaining popularity as gifts that offer lasting, practical value by improving indoor air quality and helping create a cleaner home environment that supports comfort, easier breathing, and better sleep.

Levoit's air purifier range is designed to suit a variety of household needs with a focus on performance and ease of use.