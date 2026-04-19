Hockey Punjab, Odisha Win Bronze At Sub Junior National C'ship 2026

Hockey Punjab and Hockey Association of Odisha continued to build on their strong legacy in domestic hockey by clinching Bronze Medals at the recently concluded 16th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship 2026. According to a release, Hockey Punjab finished on the podium in the men's category, and Hockey Association of Odisha secured third place in the women's competition.

These performances further underline the consistent success both teams have enjoyed across domestic tournaments over the years through sustained podium finishes and a steady production of international-level players.

Hockey Punjab's Consistent Dominance

Hockey Punjab have been one of the most consistent performers in domestic competitions, securing 33 Medals (14 Gold, 6 Silver, 13 Bronze) across categories. The state's dominance is led by its men's setup, which accounts for 26 Medals, including 5 Gold Medals each in the Senior and Junior Men's categories, the release said. The senior men's team remains a cornerstone of this success, recently clinching the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 title, with Jugraj Singh finishing as the highest goalscorer for the team.

Hockey Punjab continues to be the backbone of the Indian men's team, with Captain Harmanpreet Singh leading the side, alongside Hardik Singh, who plays a pivotal role in the midfield. The team also features attacking firepower in Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek, while goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak and defenders Jugraj Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh continue to be top names in the squad list.

The next generation has also made a seamless transition, with Manmeet Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Princedeep Singh progressing through strong domestic performances for Hockey Punjab into the Indian junior setup and were part of India's campaign at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, further highlighting Hockey Punjab's contribution, the release said.

Nitin Kohli on Punjab's Legacy

Speaking on the achievements, Nitin Kohli, President of Hockey Punjab, said, "Hockey has always been a matter of immense pride for Punjab, and it is wonderful to see our teams consistently finishing on the podium in domestic tournaments. This success is a reflection of the strong culture of Hockey in the state and the hard work put in by our players, coaches and support staff at every level. Punjab has always contributed significantly to Indian hockey and even today, several players from the state are representing the national team and making the country proud. We remain committed to building on this legacy and we hope to continue to produce players for India."

Odisha's Strong Grassroots Ecosystem

Meanwhile, the Hockey Association of Odisha have built a well-balanced ecosystem across both men's and women's categories, securing 26 Medals (11 Gold, 7 Silver, 8 Bronze). The men's teams have contributed 19 Medals (10 Gold, 6 Silver, 3 Bronze), led by exceptional performances in Junior and Sub Junior competitions. On the women's side, Hockey Association of Odisha have secured 7 Medals (1 Gold, 1 Silver, 5 Bronze), with the Junior Women's team contributing one Bronze medal, while the Sub Junior Women's team have secured one Silver and four Bronze Medals, highlighting a steady and growing pipeline in the ranks.

Hockey Association of Odisha's strength is rooted in its strong grassroots culture, supported by academies, great infrastructure and coaching systems that have created a solid foundation for young players. Hockey remains deeply embedded in the state's identity, further strengthened by its role as host to major international tournaments in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in world-class stadiums. This ecosystem has produced a diverse pool of players. On the men's side, Amit Rohidas continues to be a key figure for India, while Amandeep Lakra has emerged as a promising dragflicking talent from Rourkela. Players like Shilanand Lakra, Sudeep Chirmako and Nilam Sanjeep Xess further highlight the depth of talent coming through the system. In women, the Hockey Association of Odisha continue to produce exciting young prospects, with Sunelita Toppo emerging as a young sensation, alongside Ajmina Kujur and Sujata Kujur, reflecting their growing strength in women's hockey.

Dilip Tirkey on Odisha's Development

Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India and Hockey Association of Odisha, commented, "Firstly, congratulations to our Sub Junior Women's team for claiming a podium finish at the National Championship. Hockey is deeply rooted in the culture of Odisha and the consistent performances of our teams across categories reflect the strength of our grassroots ecosystem. Our academies and coaches have played a vital role in developing young talent and it is encouraging to see players progress to the highest level and play for India. We will continue to invest in building a strong future for Indian hockey in the state." (ANI)

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