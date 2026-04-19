Israeli Occupation Forces Incurde Again Into Quneitra Countryside In Southern Syria, Arrest A Resident

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Israeli occupation forces again incurded today into the town of Taranga in the northern Quneitra countryside in southern Syria, arresting a Taranga resident.

Local sources reported that an Israeli military patrol stormed the town before arresting a resident and transferring him to an Israeli military base inside the Jubata al-Khashab nature reserve in the northern part of the governorate.

This incursion comes amidst repeated incursions by Israeli occupation forces into the Quneitra countryside, where they have carried out similar raids and house searches over the past two days.

The Israeli occupation continues to violate the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, despite Syrian demands to halt these violations and for Israeli forces to withdraw from Syrian territory.