Attorney General Inaugurates Practical Criminal Investigation Course

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Attorney-General Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi inaugurated Sunday a refresher training course on practical criminal investigation, organized by the Public Prosecution in cooperation with the Public Prosecution of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The four-day course, attended by a number of Public Prosecution members, aims to refine participants' skills and enhance performance in the field of criminal investigation through a practical, application-based methodology that involves reviewing and analyzing real cases.

In remarks marking the opening of the event, HE the Attorney-General emphasized the importance of training courses in raising the efficiency of Public Prosecution members and strengthening their capabilities in the field of criminal investigation.

He also underscored the judicial cooperation between the Qatar's Public Prosecution and its Egyptian counterpart, noting both sides' commitment to exchanging expertise in legal and judicial fields. He added that such exchanges among Arab prosecution authorities contribute to strengthening justice pathways and unifying practices in criminal investigation.

His Excellency affirmed that the Public Prosecution will continue to organize such courses in cooperation with Arab and international legal and judicial institutions, in line with its vision of building a generation of highly competent public prosecutors capable of fulfilling their noble mission of achieving justice and protecting society.

The course covers several key themes, including the concept and importance of criminal investigation, the powers of the Public Prosecution as an investigative authority, the technical foundations of conducting investigations, and the procedural steps for preparing and carrying out investigations, including crime scene inspection.

It also focuses on technical aspects of investigation, starting from reviewing police reports and analyzing collected evidence, to managing interrogation sessions, questioning suspects, victims, and witnesses, and determining appropriate charges. Additional topics include developing effective investigation plans, handling seized items, interrogating suspects, and dealing with digital evidence and open-source information.

The program further addresses how to prepare investigation summaries and draft indictments for trial or dismissal orders, along with practical examples of lists of evidence and reasons for closing a case.

This course comes within the framework of the Public Prosecution's keenness to enhance judicial cooperation and exchange expertise with counterpart institutions in brotherly and friendly countries, while advancing the capabilities of its members in practical criminal investigation in a way that positively impacts the administration of justice and the course of criminal proceedings.