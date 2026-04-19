IPL 2026: LSG Will Really Get This Tournament Started When Openers Click, Says Langer

MENAFN - IANS) New Chandigarh, April 19 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer said the team's campaign would gain momentum once the opening pair of Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram fire on all cylinders in IPL 2026. Marsh and Markram, who had a productive 2025, are yet to fire in unison in the ongoing tournament.

“What's exciting for us is when they (openers) get going, we know how destructive they can be. Our bowling unit's been excellent. Our fielding unit's been very good. Haven't quite got going yet, but I'm really confident, with great players, it's never far off. So let's hope they can click tonight and we'll really get this tournament started when that happens,” Langer remarked in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

He stressed on Nicholas Pooran's commitment to routines and processes in a bid to get back to form.“What we know is that even the great players, whether they're making runs or not, they continue to work hard on their game. Nicky's (Pooran's) working so hard on his game. It's a matter of him switching back into the routines that he knows work.

“The great thing about experience is you know the processes that work. So sometimes your mind can get a little muddy by the past or what might happen in the future. When they click back in with some clarity, then we know how great players they are. So that's what we're excited about. That's what we're working on,” he said.

On young wicketkeeper-batter Mukul Choudhary, Langer was effusive in his praise.“What a player he is. What a great kid. Another one, you look in his eyes, he's so hungry. He's so hungry to do well, an amazing athlete. He wicket-keeps, but he also comes out and fields like he's one of the best fielders you've ever seen.

“His batting's elite. You can tell since he's a little kid, he's been watching people like MS Dhoni bat. The way he goes about it. He thinks about the game. He finishes off the game. The power he has is a great example of the modern-day player. So he's exciting. We love working with him and I think the ceiling for him is huge,” he said.

He also confirmed Rishabh Pant's readiness for the clash against Punjab Kings after a minor elbow injury led to him retiring hurt against RCB.“He (Pant) got a bump on the elbow the other day. When you think about Rishabh Pant, what he's been through in his life with his body, a little knock on the elbow from a cricket ball, is a child's play. So he's back in. He's ready to go and he's very determined to do well for us.”