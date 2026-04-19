Blue Origin Boosts Space Race With New Glenn Rocket Launch Featuring AST Spacemobile, Competes With Spacex

MENAFN - Live Mint) Blue Origin successfully launched its flagship New Glenn rocket on its third flight from Cape Canaveral at around 7:25 a.m. local time, marking a major step forward in its reusable rocket ambitions.

In a first for the programme, the rocket's booster was reused and safely returned roughly 10 minutes after liftoff, landing on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean-an achievement critical to lowering launch costs and increasing flight frequency.

The mission carrying BlueBird 7 marks a significant milestone for AST SpaceMobile as it advances its ambition to build a space-based cellular broadband network.

Payload: AST SpaceMobile satellite

The mission carried a satellite from AST SpaceMobile, aimed at expanding its space-based mobile connectivity network. The satellite is expected to be deployed approximately 75 minutes after launch.

AST SpaceMobile began 2026 with just seven satellites in orbit but plans to scale rapidly, targeting up to 60 launches this year to build a global direct-to-device communications network.

The reusable booster recovery follows a similar success during the rocket's second flight in November, reinforcing Blue Origin's push toward routine reusability.

Competition heats up

Blue Origin is racing to catch up with SpaceX, the only other company to routinely land and reuse orbital-class boosters. The rivalry is intensifying as both firms expand into satellite communications and lunar exploration.

AST SpaceMobile faces competition from SpaceX's Starlink and Amazon's Kuiper project in the fast-growing market for space-based mobile connectivity.

Lunar ambitions

Earlier this year, Blue Origin paused its New Shepard space tourism programme to prioritise lunar technology development. Both Blue Origin and SpaceX hold contracts with NASA to build lunar landers, as part of efforts to support a planned crewed moon landing by 2028.