Russian FPV Drone Hits Multi-Story Building In Kherson, Leaving One Injured
"At approximately 14:30, Russian forces attacked the Korabelnyi district of Kherson with a drone. An enemy FPV drone struck a multi-story building, as a result of which a 60-year-old man sustained blast injuries and carbon monoxide poisoning," the statement said.
The injured man was taken to the hospital to receive medical assistance.Read also: Russians launch drone attack on railway infrastructure in Poltava region
As Ukrinform previously reported, in Kherson Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone, one man was killed and another was injured.
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