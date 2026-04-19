Russian FPV Drone Hits Multi-Story Building In Kherson, Leaving One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"At approximately 14:30, Russian forces attacked the Korabelnyi district of Kherson with a drone. An enemy FPV drone struck a multi-story building, as a result of which a 60-year-old man sustained blast injuries and carbon monoxide poisoning," the statement said.

The injured man was taken to the hospital to receive medical assistance.

Russians launch drone attack on railway infrastructure in Poltava region

As Ukrinform previously reported, in Kherson Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone, one man was killed and another was injured.