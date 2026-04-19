Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian FPV Drone Hits Multi-Story Building In Kherson, Leaving One Injured

Russian FPV Drone Hits Multi-Story Building In Kherson, Leaving One Injured


2026-04-19 10:03:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"At approximately 14:30, Russian forces attacked the Korabelnyi district of Kherson with a drone. An enemy FPV drone struck a multi-story building, as a result of which a 60-year-old man sustained blast injuries and carbon monoxide poisoning," the statement said.

The injured man was taken to the hospital to receive medical assistance.

Read also: Russians launch drone attack on railway infrastructure in Poltava region

As Ukrinform previously reported, in Kherson Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone, one man was killed and another was injured.

MENAFN19042026000193011044ID1111001984



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search